Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.4% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 21,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 399,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after buying an additional 170,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,522,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic opened at $89.73 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $76.41 and a 12-month high of $89.95. The firm has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Medtronic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

