CubeSmart (CUBE) Issues Earnings Results

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.27%. CubeSmart updated its FY18 guidance to $1.61-1.65 EPS.

Shares of CubeSmart traded up $0.20, reaching $30.61, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 726,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $33.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 3,738 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $111,953.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 175,568 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $5,244,216.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,378 shares in the company, valued at $15,812,520.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,322 shares of company stock worth $13,934,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

