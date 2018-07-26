Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $208.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report $208.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.01 million and the highest is $210.01 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $209.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $864.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $849.94 million to $869.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $905.58 million per share, with estimates ranging from $875.37 million to $920.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.75 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. 185,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,876. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $431.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William J. Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,985.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 49,509 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 455,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.