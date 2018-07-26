Critical Review: Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) & Leidos (LDOS)

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ: SYKE) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leidos has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sykes Enterprises and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sykes Enterprises 1.51% 10.07% 6.32% Leidos 3.95% 17.90% 6.70%

Dividends

Leidos pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Sykes Enterprises does not pay a dividend. Leidos pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Sykes Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Leidos shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Sykes Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Leidos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sykes Enterprises and Leidos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sykes Enterprises $1.59 billion 0.80 $32.21 million $2.00 14.81 Leidos $10.17 billion 0.95 $366.00 million $3.72 17.14

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Sykes Enterprises. Sykes Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leidos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sykes Enterprises and Leidos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sykes Enterprises 0 2 1 0 2.33 Leidos 0 2 6 0 2.75

Sykes Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.38%. Leidos has a consensus target price of $73.88, suggesting a potential upside of 15.88%. Given Leidos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leidos is more favorable than Sykes Enterprises.

Summary

Leidos beats Sykes Enterprises on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance. The company's technical support services comprise support around complex networks, hardware and software, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage. It also provides customer acquisition services, which focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clients' products and services. It also provides technical staffing services to outsourced corporate help desk services; and fulfillment services, such as order and payment processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling. The company offers its services through phone, e-mail, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated provides its services to corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the communications, financial services, technology, transportation and leisure, healthcare, retail, and other industries. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, Department of Defense, military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in national security industry. Its solutions include technology, intelligence systems, command and control, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to Air Navigation Service providers, including the Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, and airport operators; vehicle and cargo inspection system, which enables the scanning of vehicles and cargo that produces a image using a low radiation dose; IT solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; federal environment and infrastructure; and logistics services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including complex systems integration, managed health services, enterprise IT transformation, and life sciences services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.