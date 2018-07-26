Critical Review: Evertec (EVTC) versus Veritone (VERI)

Evertec (NYSE: EVTC) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Evertec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Evertec shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.0% of Veritone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Evertec has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evertec and Veritone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evertec $407.14 million 4.37 $55.05 million $1.47 16.67 Veritone $14.41 million 18.91 -$59.60 million ($4.59) -3.65

Evertec has higher revenue and earnings than Veritone. Veritone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evertec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evertec and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evertec 13.23% 72.62% 11.95% Veritone -425.69% -98.44% -63.37%

Dividends

Evertec pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veritone does not pay a dividend. Evertec pays out 6.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Evertec and Veritone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evertec 0 5 2 0 2.29 Veritone 1 0 5 0 2.67

Evertec presently has a consensus price target of $17.80, suggesting a potential downside of 27.35%. Veritone has a consensus price target of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 42.37%. Given Veritone’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veritone is more favorable than Evertec.

Summary

Evertec beats Veritone on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The company also offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; payment and billing products for merchants, businesses, and financial institutions; and EBT services. In addition, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force, as well as various indirect sales channels, including value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media owners and broadcasters; legal and compliance markets, including consulting firms, managed services providers, large law firms and corporate legal departments, financial services, and healthcare and other companies; state, local, federal, and international law enforcement agencies, intelligence agencies, and other governmental agencies, as well as resellers and system integrators; and politics market, including political parties, elected officials and political campaigns, political action committees, and special interest groups. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

