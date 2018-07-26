Critical Contrast: ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (ABDC) & MAN Grp PLC/ADR (MNGPY)

ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (NASDAQ: ABDC) and MAN Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAN Grp PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

36.1% of ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH and MAN Grp PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH $33.35 million 2.57 -$19.10 million $1.32 4.75 MAN Grp PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 3.36 $255.00 million $0.20 11.10

MAN Grp PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAN Grp PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH and MAN Grp PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH 1 3 0 0 1.75 MAN Grp PLC/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.64%. Given ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH is more favorable than MAN Grp PLC/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH and MAN Grp PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH -51.32% 10.44% 5.93% MAN Grp PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. MAN Grp PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MAN Grp PLC/ADR pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

MAN Grp PLC/ADR beats ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and a regulated investment company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which are companies having annual earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $5 million and $15 million, and/or revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. Its investments range in size from $5 million to $15 million. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation primarily by making direct investments in lower middle-market companies in the form of senior debt, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments. Its investment focus is to make loans to, and selected equity investments in, privately-held lower-middle-market companies.

About MAN Grp PLC/ADR

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

