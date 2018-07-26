Crest Nicholson (CRST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 440 ($5.82) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities lowered their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 595 ($7.88) to GBX 493 ($6.53) and set an add rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 550 ($7.28) to GBX 500 ($6.62) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 530 ($7.02) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a GBX 528 ($6.99) target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 535.50 ($7.09).

Crest Nicholson traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00), hitting GBX 376.80 ($4.99), during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 775,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 466.81 ($6.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 648.50 ($8.58).

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 23.80 ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 17.08%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th.

In related news, insider Leslie Van de Walle bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £50,520 ($66,869.62).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

