Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$21.00” Price Target for Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of Juniper Networks traded up $0.06, reaching $28.26, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 161,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $29.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, VP Terrance F. Spidell sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $67,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $419,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,333 shares of company stock valued at $769,483. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 6,618.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 794.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 19,475.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

