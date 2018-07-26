Credit Suisse Group Raises Schlumberger (SLB) Price Target to $82.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLB. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $87.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $76.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Schlumberger opened at $65.78 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $61.02 and a 52-week high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $218,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,883,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Schlumberger by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 78,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

