Credit Suisse Group Cuts Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Price Target to $225.00

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus increased their price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “$210.91” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$210.91” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush set a $260.00 price target on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, MED assumed coverage on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.04 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.09.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock traded down $42.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.46. 3,129,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,268,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $149.02 and a 52 week high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jan Koum sold 1,263,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $231,845,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,458,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,780,578 shares of company stock worth $3,213,846,627. Corporate insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4,170.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,170,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,793,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,163 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 21,254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,612,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,367 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1,559.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,990,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $477,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,076 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,727,000. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

