Creative Planning Has $2.56 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $165,381,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 164.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,679,090 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $192,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,098 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2,470.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,153,096 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $82,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,244 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 214.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 667,096 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,015,000 after acquiring an additional 455,025 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 189.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 473,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,187,000 after acquiring an additional 309,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Nomura lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

NYSE LVS opened at $75.12 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $81.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.68%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

