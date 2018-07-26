Creative Planning Cuts Position in VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,418 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 38,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $5,889,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 297,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,058,971.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 7,100 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $1,110,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,739 shares of company stock worth $20,296,229 in the last three months. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of VMware from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $153.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

VMware opened at $151.15 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.76 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

