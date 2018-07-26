Creative Planning Cuts Holdings in Clorox Co (CLX)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 107.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 959,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,691,000 after purchasing an additional 497,427 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,048,000 after purchasing an additional 126,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 311.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 79,398 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $9,941,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 73.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 169,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,919,000 after purchasing an additional 71,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

Shares of Clorox opened at $130.31 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $150.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 107.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 71.78%.

Clorox announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

