Craig Hallum Reiterates Buy Rating for GrubHub (GRUB)

Craig Hallum restated their buy rating on shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $140.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrubHub from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. MED lifted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.52.

Get GrubHub alerts:

NYSE GRUB traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $134.96. The stock had a trading volume of 169,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,482. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $138.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.99.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that GrubHub will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, Director Keith Richman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $939,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $38,157.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 892 shares in the company, valued at $84,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,198 shares of company stock worth $9,093,427 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $180,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.