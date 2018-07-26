Covestro (1COV) Given a €98.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on 1COV. Commerzbank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.16 ($108.42).

Covestro opened at €80.14 ($94.28) on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Covestro has a 1-year low of €61.95 ($72.88) and a 1-year high of €96.32 ($113.32).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

