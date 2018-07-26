Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $196.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.25 million.

Shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.33 million, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Covenant Transportation Group has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $35.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

In other Covenant Transportation Group news, VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $104,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Ray Parker sold 10,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $333,547.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 173,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,686,691 over the last ninety days. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVTI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Transportation Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 711.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVTI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Covenant Transportation Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

