CoStar Group (CSGP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $495.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CoStar Group from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.09.

CoStar Group opened at $437.68 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 114.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.61. CoStar Group has a one year low of $255.41 and a one year high of $446.96.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 5,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.05, for a total transaction of $2,154,882.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 133.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 105,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 73,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 102.4% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 27,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

