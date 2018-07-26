CoStar Group (CSGP) Price Target Raised to $490.00 at Citigroup

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $425.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CoStar Group to $412.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $440.09.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.85. 5,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,822. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.61. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $255.41 and a 1-year high of $446.96.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew C. Florance sold 24,821 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.03, for a total value of $9,209,335.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,564,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

Read More: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.