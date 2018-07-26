COSTAMARE Inc/SH (CMRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

COSTAMARE Inc/SH (NYSE:CMRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.98 million. COSTAMARE Inc/SH had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CMRE traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 64,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.01. COSTAMARE Inc/SH has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Get COSTAMARE Inc/SH alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. COSTAMARE Inc/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on COSTAMARE Inc/SH from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded COSTAMARE Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded COSTAMARE Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH in the second quarter valued at $9,548,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 31.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 28.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About COSTAMARE Inc/SH

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 23, 2018, it had a fleet of 71 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 466,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 462,000 TEU; and 1 new build vessel of 3,800 TEU.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.