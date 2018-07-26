Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.10 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 10.48%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust updated its Q3 guidance to $0.49-0.51 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.48-0.52 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust traded down $0.14, reaching $29.05, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 625,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,133. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$28.83” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,508 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $66,938.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,294.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 43,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

