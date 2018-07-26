Corporacion America Airports SA’s (CAAP) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 31st

Corporacion America Airports’ (NYSE:CAAP) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, July 31st. Corporacion America Airports had issued 28,571,429 shares in its initial public offering on February 1st. The total size of the offering was $485,714,293 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Corporacion America Airports opened at $10.58 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Corporacion America Airports has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.51.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $390.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.00 million. sell-side analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports during the 1st quarter worth $678,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports during the 1st quarter worth $4,785,000. Makaira Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports during the 1st quarter worth $11,987,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports during the 1st quarter worth $5,985,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports during the 1st quarter worth $6,149,000. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

