Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.25 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 154,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 47,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 35,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

NYSE WY opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

