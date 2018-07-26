Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (VCSH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) by 7,489.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,047 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 11.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 46.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd in the second quarter worth approximately $8,577,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 3.3% in the second quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 22.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd alerts:

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a 52 week low of $1,401.70 and a 52 week high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.