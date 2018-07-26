Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 502,348 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (BMV:PRF) by 8,739.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502,348 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 595.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

PRF stock opened at $116.20 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.44 and a fifty-two week high of $120.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.6298 per share. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

