Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 268,259 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 5,187.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 268,259 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 83,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $53.86 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $54.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.1158 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

