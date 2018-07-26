Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,921,685 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the June 29th total of 1,753,992 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 289,904 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund opened at $13.60 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2301 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $929,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 34,650 shares during the period.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

