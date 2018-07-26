Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cornerstone OnDemand earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.165442224167 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Several research firms have commented on CSOD. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand opened at $53.24 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $33.24 and a 1 year high of $55.31.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.95 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 119.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $270,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,497,368 shares in the company, valued at $157,416,533.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,715 shares of company stock worth $6,856,063 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

