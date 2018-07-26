Cormark Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.74.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set a “c$6.86” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “c$6.79” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.05.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$7.00 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$6.75 and a 52 week high of C$12.65.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.04). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of C$488.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$515.34 million.

In related news, insider Eugene Chi-Yen Lei purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.25 per share, with a total value of C$41,250.00. Also, insider Gmt Capital Corp sold 63,600 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.41, for a total transaction of C$471,276.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 64,900 shares of company stock worth $424,111.

Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

