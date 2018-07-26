Cormark Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Alaris Royalty Corp. (AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for Alaris Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 24th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. Cormark also issued estimates for Alaris Royalty’s FY2019 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upgraded Alaris Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut Alaris Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Alaris Royalty to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of Alaris Royalty opened at C$17.53 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . Alaris Royalty has a 1-year low of C$15.30 and a 1-year high of C$22.91.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.47). The company had revenue of C$23.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.00 million. Alaris Royalty had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 42.91%.

In related news, Director Jack Chuck Lee bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.74 per share, with a total value of C$50,368.00. Also, insider Darren John Driscoll bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,090.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,200 shares of company stock worth $147,958.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

