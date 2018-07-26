Corium International Inc (CORI) Stake Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Corium International worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corium International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corium International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corium International during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Corium International during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corium International by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CORI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on Corium International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Corium International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:CORI opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.55. Corium International Inc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Corium International had a negative return on equity of 273.01% and a negative net margin of 156.05%. equities analysts forecast that Corium International Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corium International Company Profile

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

