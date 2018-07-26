Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Given a $32.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.08, reaching $5.07, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,307. The stock has a market cap of $297.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.24. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Hochman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 459,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 13,311 shares of company stock worth $75,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 237.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutic products to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases.

