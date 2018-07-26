Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 17,520 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 2.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $24,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in salesforce.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of salesforce.com traded down $1.86, reaching $147.01, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 34,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,528. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $149.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.23.

In related news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.00 per share, with a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,570,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total transaction of $1,484,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,240.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,980 and sold 571,745 shares valued at $76,266,661. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

