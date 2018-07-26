Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,690 Shares of PVH Corp (PVH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $11,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in PVH by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in PVH by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in PVH by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PVH by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $160.00 price objective on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $176.00 price objective on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $180.00 target price on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.76.

NYSE:PVH traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $117.51 and a 1 year high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,636,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $548,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,739. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

