Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 910 Shares of IDEX Co. (IEX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. IDEX accounts for about 1.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $16,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 82,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 314.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEX traded up $1.90, hitting $150.94, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 37,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,859. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $110.25 and a 12-month high of $150.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.10 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.93%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $45,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $224,700.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,538.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,338. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

