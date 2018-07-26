Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) Receives $8.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV traded up $0.13, hitting $7.25, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,201. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $600.46 million, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of -0.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32,259 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 69 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 15 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 302 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 22 cities in the United States and Central America.

