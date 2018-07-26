Contrasting Twitter (TWTR) & 58.com (WUBA)

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) and 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Twitter has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 58.com has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Twitter and 58.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter 6 20 10 0 2.11 58.com 0 1 4 0 2.80

Twitter currently has a consensus price target of $29.41, indicating a potential downside of 33.49%. 58.com has a consensus price target of $80.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.16%. Given 58.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 58.com is more favorable than Twitter.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of Twitter shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of 58.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Twitter shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twitter and 58.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter $2.44 billion 13.62 -$108.06 million $0.06 737.00 58.com $1.54 billion 6.65 $211.89 million $1.33 52.56

58.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twitter. 58.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twitter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Twitter and 58.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter 0.57% 2.81% 1.92% 58.com 13.92% 7.54% 5.18%

Summary

58.com beats Twitter on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company has operations in the United States and internationally. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About 58.com

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. The company's platform provides various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, yellow pages, and other local services categories. It offers membership services, such as merchant certification and listing benefits, as well as display of online storefronts; and online marketing services comprising real-time bidding, priority listing, various other lead-generation services, and display advertising. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

