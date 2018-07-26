Contrasting POSCO (PKX) & Tenaris (TS)

POSCO (NYSE: PKX) and Tenaris (NYSE:TS) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get POSCO alerts:

This table compares POSCO and Tenaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POSCO 4.76% 6.03% 3.58% Tenaris 9.58% 4.95% 3.98%

5.0% of POSCO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Tenaris shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of POSCO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Tenaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares POSCO and Tenaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POSCO $54.59 billion 0.47 $2.48 billion $7.75 9.46 Tenaris $5.29 billion 4.09 $544.73 million $0.77 47.60

POSCO has higher revenue and earnings than Tenaris. POSCO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for POSCO and Tenaris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POSCO 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tenaris 0 8 9 0 2.53

Tenaris has a consensus price target of $40.71, suggesting a potential upside of 11.07%. Given Tenaris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tenaris is more favorable than POSCO.

Dividends

POSCO pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tenaris pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. POSCO pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tenaris pays out 145.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

POSCO has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaris has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tenaris beats POSCO on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products. It also designs and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and produces liquefied natural gas, power, and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services. In addition, the company engages in the engineering and construction; coated steel, zinc relief, and components manufacturing; computer hardware and software distribution; economic research and consulting; business facility maintenance; architecture and consulting; investment in venture, energy, and bio tech companies; electronic commerce; refractories and quicklime manufacturing and sales; transporting and warehousing; real estate rental and sale; house and train manufacturing and management; education and real estate business; hotel; and stem cell medicine development activities. Further, it engages in the non-residential building rental; secondary and storage battery and textile manufacturing; resource development; iron ore and coal sales; and mine development. Additionally, the company engages in loading and unloading; IT service and DVR; electric control engineering; forest resources development; human resource; wastewater treatment operation and maintenance; crude oil and natural gas mining; refractory materials sales and furnace maintenance; rice processing; grain sales; petroleum gas extraction; private equity trust; packing materials manufacturing; and social enterprise businesses. POSCO was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Pohang, South Korea.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris S.A. produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices. It also provides offshore line pipe products, including top tensioned and steel catenary risers, export lines and flowlines, bends, corrosion resistant alloys, coiled line pipes, umbilical tubings, and coated pipes; and seamless and welded tubes for onshore line pipe; various seamless steel tubes and pipes for refineries, petrochemical, and gas-processing plants; and tubular products for the power generation industry. In addition, the company offers sucker rods, couplings, and accessories, as well as technical support services; coiled tubing; hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless steel tubes and components for use in standard mechanical engineering application, and civil and industrial installations, as well as for manufacturing earth-moving machines, architectural structures, non-oil drilling systems, and gas cylinders; and seamless tubes and tube-based components for car manufacturers and their suppliers. Additionally, it offers financial services. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Tenaris S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Tenaris S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.