Contrasting PerkinElmer (PKI) & Agilent Technologies (A)

PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) and Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PerkinElmer and Agilent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PerkinElmer 1 7 4 0 2.25 Agilent Technologies 0 1 10 0 2.91

PerkinElmer currently has a consensus price target of $78.36, suggesting a potential downside of 1.26%. Agilent Technologies has a consensus price target of $73.91, suggesting a potential upside of 10.73%. Given Agilent Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agilent Technologies is more favorable than PerkinElmer.

Volatility & Risk

PerkinElmer has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilent Technologies has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PerkinElmer and Agilent Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PerkinElmer $2.26 billion 3.89 $292.63 million $2.90 27.37 Agilent Technologies $4.47 billion 4.78 $684.00 million $2.36 28.28

Agilent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than PerkinElmer. PerkinElmer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agilent Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PerkinElmer pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Agilent Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. PerkinElmer pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agilent Technologies pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Agilent Technologies has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Agilent Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares PerkinElmer and Agilent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PerkinElmer 11.73% 13.26% 6.17% Agilent Technologies 5.02% 18.01% 9.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of PerkinElmer shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of PerkinElmer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Agilent Technologies beats PerkinElmer on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. It also provides solutions to farmers and food producers; an analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries; and laboratory services. In addition, this segment offers a suite of solutions comprising reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, and software test and screen products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used in diagnosing genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for use in applications covering oncology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Helix and PerkinElmer. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment services; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Agilent CrossLab segment offers GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and various laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, and compliance support, as well as asset management and consultation services. The company markets its products through direct sales, electronic commerce, resellers, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. It has collaboration with the University of Southern California Michelson Center for Convergent Bioscience. Agilent Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

