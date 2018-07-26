Contrasting NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (NNCHY) & Burberry Group plc Preference Shares (BURBY)

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS: NNCHY) and Burberry Group plc Preference Shares (OTCMKTS:BURBY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Burberry Group plc Preference Shares shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Burberry Group plc Preference Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Burberry Group plc Preference Shares pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR and Burberry Group plc Preference Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Burberry Group plc Preference Shares 0 1 3 0 2.75

Volatility and Risk

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burberry Group plc Preference Shares has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR and Burberry Group plc Preference Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR 14.06% 16.22% 12.24% Burberry Group plc Preference Shares N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR and Burberry Group plc Preference Shares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR $1.75 billion 4.04 $245.09 million $1.63 28.67 Burberry Group plc Preference Shares $3.62 billion 3.30 $389.38 million $1.11 25.79

Burberry Group plc Preference Shares has higher revenue and earnings than NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR. Burberry Group plc Preference Shares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR beats Burberry Group plc Preference Shares on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; PHOSMEL, a non-halogen flame retardants, phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; and HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate. The company offers performance materials comprising display, battery, semiconductor, and inorganic materials. It also offers agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides; insecticides; fungicide; and active ingredients for veterinary pharmaceuticals; GREATAM and PULSOR for sheath blight disease in rice fields; IKARUGA and BESGREEN for patch disease in lawns; and INPOOL for broadleaf weeds in grass lawns. In addition, the company provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, an anti-cholesterol agent; LANDEL, an anti-hypertension agent; and FINTE that block calcium channels; and custom manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company provides advanced materials comprising HYPERTECH, a nucleating agent for electroless plating; ECOPROMOTE, an environmental harmony material; NANOFIBERGEL and prevelex, a life science material; and SUNCONNECT, an optical material. Furthermore, it engages in the landscaping, engineering, fertilizer, plant engineering, environmental analysis, electronic materials, and transportation businesses. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Burberry Group plc Preference Shares

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It markets its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as an online platform Burberry.com; and third-party wholesale customers. The company operates 240 mainline stores, 155 concession stores, 54 outlets, and 46 franchise stores. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. Burberry Group plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

