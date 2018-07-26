Contrasting Cenovus Energy (CVE) & Pengrowth Energy (PGHEF)

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS: PGHEF) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Pengrowth Energy alerts:

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Cenovus Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $519.16 million 0.79 -$527.48 million ($1.05) -0.71 Cenovus Energy $13.14 billion 0.97 $2.60 billion ($0.02) -518.50

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pengrowth Energy. Cenovus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pengrowth Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pengrowth Energy and Cenovus Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cenovus Energy 0 6 5 0 2.45

Cenovus Energy has a consensus price target of $14.70, suggesting a potential upside of 41.76%. Given Cenovus Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -127.77% -67.08% -26.43% Cenovus Energy 13.13% -3.24% -1.52%

Dividends

Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Pengrowth Energy does not pay a dividend. Cenovus Energy pays out -750.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Pengrowth Energy on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres situated in Calgary, Alberta; and the Groundbirch property covering an area of 12,536 net acres located in Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 239 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 577 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake. This segment also holds the Athabasca natural gas assets. Its Deep Basin segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, and include interests in natural gas processing facilities. The company's Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% interest ownership in two refineries in the United States; owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta; and markets third-party purchases and sales of product. Cenovus Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pengrowth Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengrowth Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.