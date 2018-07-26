Contrasting Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (BMA) and Credicorp (BAP)

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE: BMA) and Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Credicorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Banco Macro SA ADR Class B and Credicorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro SA ADR Class B 0 1 5 0 2.83 Credicorp 0 2 4 0 2.67

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B presently has a consensus target price of $108.85, suggesting a potential upside of 53.18%. Credicorp has a consensus target price of $241.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.98%. Given Banco Macro SA ADR Class B’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Banco Macro SA ADR Class B is more favorable than Credicorp.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credicorp has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B pays an annual dividend of $2.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $4.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Credicorp pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Credicorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Macro SA ADR Class B and Credicorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro SA ADR Class B $2.21 billion 2.12 $567.08 million $8.65 8.22 Credicorp $4.83 billion 3.84 $1.25 billion $15.74 14.77

Credicorp has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Macro SA ADR Class B. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credicorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Macro SA ADR Class B and Credicorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro SA ADR Class B 24.73% 25.82% 5.20% Credicorp 26.41% 19.55% 2.56%

Summary

Credicorp beats Banco Macro SA ADR Class B on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B Company Profile

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services that include deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services. Further, the company provides trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; and information services, such as Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 445 branches, 1,443 ATMs, 912 self-service terminals, and service points. Banco Macro S.A. also offers Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pension funds. In addition, the company offers investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Further, it structures securitization processes for companies; and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

