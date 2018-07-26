Contrasting ARKEMA/S (ARKAY) & Restaurant Group (RSTGF)

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS: ARKAY) and Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of ARKEMA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ARKEMA/S and Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARKEMA/S $9.41 billion 0.99 $651.05 million $8.83 13.84 Restaurant Group $963.62 million 0.79 N/A N/A N/A

ARKEMA/S has higher revenue and earnings than Restaurant Group.

Risk & Volatility

ARKEMA/S has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restaurant Group has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ARKEMA/S and Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARKEMA/S 7.53% 14.55% 6.61% Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ARKEMA/S and Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARKEMA/S 1 1 0 0 1.50 Restaurant Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

ARKEMA/S pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Restaurant Group does not pay a dividend. ARKEMA/S pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ARKEMA/S beats Restaurant Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARKEMA/S Company Profile

Arkema S.A. provides chemical products worldwide. Its High Performance Materials segment offers adhesives and sealants for industry, hygiene, construction, and consumer products; and specialty polyamides for automotive, aerospace, aeronautics, oil and gas, electronics, and consumer goods, as well as polyvinylidene fluoride for chemical engineering, paints and anti-corrosive coatings, oil and gas extraction, photovoltaic panels, lithium-ion batteries, and water treatment membranes. This segment also provides adsorption products; organic peroxides used as polymerization initiators for polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, and crosslinking agents; glass coating additives; and photocure resins for metal, plastic and wood coatings, optics, graphic arts, electronics, 3D printing, and inkjet printing. The company's Industrial Specialties segment offers polymethyl methacrylate for construction, automotive, billboard, decoration, and LED television applications, as well as functional polyolefins used in adhesives, packaging, photovoltaics and electric, electronics, and automotive industries. This segment also provides thiochemicals for animal feed, petrochemicals and refining, natural gas odorization, polymerization agents, agrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals markets; fluorogases for refrigeration, air-conditioning, foams, and solvents, as well as used as feedstock for fluoropolymers; and hydrogen peroxide for pulp and paper bleaching, water treatment, disinfection, electronics, and textile markets, as well as sodium chlorate. Its Coating Solutions segment offers acrylic monomers for adhesives, paints, coatings, superabsorbents, water treatment, and oil and gas recovery; coating resins, such as waterborne, solventborne, and powder resins; and rheology additives. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Bennys, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Joes Kitchen, and Garfunkels. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide casual dining, counter service, coffee shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdoms airports and railways. It operates approximately 490 restaurants and pub restaurants. The Restaurant Group plc was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

