Continental Resources (CLR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $65.41, but opened at $63.84. Continental Resources shares last traded at $61.11, with a volume of 4347881 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KLR Group upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.61.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 136,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.30 per share, with a total value of $8,880,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,434 over the last three months. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Continental Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,661 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 1,275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 44,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

