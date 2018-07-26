Continental Resources (CLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Continental Resources’ large and geographically diversified asset base includes resources in the Bakken Shale as well as the STACK and SCOOP plays in Oklahoma. The majority of the company’s total production is oil (57% in first quarter 2018), which enables Continental Resources to make the most of the partially recovering crude price environment. Most of the company’s drilling activities through 2018 is expected to be focused toward oil-rich resources. This will likely help the firm to meet its free cash flow guidance, ranging from $800 – $900 million. However, as of March 31, 2018, the company had around $6.17 billion in total debt, with a debt to capitalization ratio of 53.5%, much higher than the industry’s 46.6%. This reflects the weakness in its balance sheet and can restrict the company’s financial flexibility, thus limiting its growth. Increasing operating expenses are also a concern for the company. “

CLR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Stephens set a $86.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.13.

Continental Resources traded up $1.14, hitting $62.25, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Continental Resources has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $69.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 120.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Continental Resources had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold Hamm bought 136,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.30 per share, with a total value of $8,880,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,434 over the last ninety days. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Continental Resources by 6.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 44,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

