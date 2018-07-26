Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 850,171 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the June 29th total of 1,052,663 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,430 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

MCF opened at $5.78 on Thursday. Contango Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 36.73%.

In other Contango Oil & Gas news, major shareholder John C. Goff acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John C. Goff acquired 108,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $517,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 309,500 shares of company stock worth $1,434,465 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 99,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 225.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,301 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,006 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

