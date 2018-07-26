Consolidated Edison (ED) Coverage Initiated at Howard Weil

Investment analysts at Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “sector underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ED. ValuEngine raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.45.

Consolidated Edison opened at $77.39 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.07. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $89.70.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 160.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 146.8% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

