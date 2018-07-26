ConocoPhillips (COP) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Edward Jones lowered ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Argus set a $76.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.80.

Shares of ConocoPhillips opened at $71.51 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $42.26 and a one year high of $72.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $243,583.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,052 shares of company stock valued at $19,491,534 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,330 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 66,045 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dreman Value Management L L C bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

