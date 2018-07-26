Conn’s Inc (CONN) Holdings Boosted by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 1,375.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,440 shares during the quarter. Conn’s comprises about 1.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 1.26% of Conn’s worth $13,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Conn’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,474,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,378,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 40.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 119,075 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 28,759 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CONN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Conn’s from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of CONN stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $35.90. 11,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,293. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. Conn’s Inc has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bob L. Martin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bob L. Martin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $226,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,305.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $563,190 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

