Conning Inc. Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 441.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,156 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 424,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100,968 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 24,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.39 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.93%.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.45.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.