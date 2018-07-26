Conifer Holdings Inc (CNFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. Conifer posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.91 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNFR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Boenning Scattergood raised Conifer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Conifer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conifer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of Conifer opened at $6.40 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Conifer has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Aegis Financial Corp increased its position in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the quarter. Conifer makes up 6.7% of Aegis Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aegis Financial Corp owned approximately 8.81% of Conifer worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

